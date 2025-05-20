Baseball: Oakfield-Alabama defeats Caledonia-Mumford 10-1

Oakfield-Alabama collected 15 hits and scored in five separate innings on Monday to defeat Caledonia-Mumford 10-1.

Oakfield-Alabama opened the game with four runs in the first inning and added runs in the second, fourth, fifth, and seventh.

Avery Watterson went 3-for-5 with a triple, one RBI, three runs, and two stolen bases. Watterson also pitched two innings, allowing no hits or runs and striking out one to earn the win.

Jack Cianfrini went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, three runs, and three stolen bases. Cianfrini pitched 2.2 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run with three strikeouts. Hunter Tobolski added a triple and two RBIs.

Levi Kabel finished 3-for-4 with one RBI, one walk, and two stolen bases. Ryan Schnaufer went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, and one walk.

Caledonia-Mumford managed three hits. Landon Sheehan pitched 6.2 innings, allowing 15 hits, 10 runs (four earned), and four walks with four strikeouts. Aidan McKay and Dillon Alcott each had a hit for Caledonia-Mumford.

Oakfield-Alabama did not commit an error.

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski