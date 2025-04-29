Baseball: Roy Hart rallies in ninth to beat O-A 13-7

Both Oakfield-Alabama and Roy Hart pounded out 14 hits each, and both teams made seven errors each, but Roy Hart made the most of its opportunities for a 13-7 win on Monday.
The teams went into the ninth inning tied at 7 and Hart rallied for six runs in the top of the inning. The Hornets couldn't answer the the bottom of the ninth.
Avery Watterson was the starter for O-A, going five innings and giving up five hits and four runs (three earned) while fanning seven.
Jack Cianfrini took the loss, pitching the ninth and giving up five hits and six runs (two earned).
Hornets offense:
- Avery Watterson, 4-5, 2 runs
- Hunter Tobolski, 1-5, RBI, run
- David Schnaufer, 4-5, 2 RBIs, run, stolen base
- Jack Cianfrini, 1-5, 2 runs, stolen base
- Jackson Gilbert, 2-5, 2 RBIs
- Dom West, 1-3, 2 walks
O-A falls to 3-1. Roy Hart is now 2-4.
Photos by Jordyn Tobolski