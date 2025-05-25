Baseball: Schnaufer dominates as OA Blanks Campbell-Savona, 11-0

David Schnaufer delivered a masterclass on the mound and at the plate, leading OA to an emphatic 11-0 victory over Campbell-Savona on Saturday.

Schnaufer tossed a complete-game shutout, scattering just three hits over seven innings while striking out 10 and walking three. The right-hander was in command from the start, keeping Campbell-Savona hitters off balance and working out of the few jams he faced.

Offensively, OA broke the game open with a steady attack, scoring in four straight innings and erupting for five runs in the fifth. Jackson Gilbert led the charge with a 2-for-4 day, including a double and four RBIs. Schnaufer helped his own cause, reaching base three times and scoring twice.

Jack Cianfrini chipped in with two RBIs and two runs, while Avery Watterson drove in two and scored once. Jake Gehlert reached base three times, collecting a hit, two walks, and scoring a run. Travis Chaya added a hit and was hit by a pitch, and Hunter Tobolski crossed the plate twice despite not recording a hit.

Campbell-Savona was held to just three hits, with Jacob Wilson going 2-for-3 and Chance Miller adding a single. On the mound, Zachary Corell took the loss despite not allowing an earned run over four innings, as defensive miscues led to six unearned runs. Wilson pitched the final two innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits.

OA improves to 11-8 on the season, while Campbell-Savona falls to 6-11.

