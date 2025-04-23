Baseball: Two teams, three hits, and OA tops BB

It was a pitchers' duel between Oakfield-Alabama and Byron-Bergen on Tuesday, with the Hornets picking up the 2-0 win.

There were only three total hits in the game, two for OA and one for the Bees.

The Hornets scored in the first and third innings.

David Schnaufer picked up the win, going all seven innings, walking two and striking out 13.

Dylan Utter took it on the chin for the Bees, going 6 1/3 innings. He K'd nine Hornets and gave up only one earned run.

Hornets offense:

Ryan Schnaufer, 1-3, stolen base

Avery Watterson, 0-2, walk, hit by pitch. 2 Runs, 3 SBs

Levi Kabel, 0-2, walk, stolen base

Dom West, 0-2, walk

Utter had the lone hit for Byron-Bergen. He also had a stolen base.

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski