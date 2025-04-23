Batavia Baseball defeats Olympia-Odyssey 5-1

Batavia beat Olympia/Odyssey Monday afternoon at Dwyer Stadium by a score of 5-1. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Starter Brady Carney went all seven innings for the complete game victory on Tuesday as Batavia beat Olympia-Odyssey, 5-1.

Carney fanned seven, walked two and only gave up one hit.

Batavia offense

Carter Mullen, 3-4, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored

Maggio Buchholz, 3-4, 1 RBI

Nolan Ball, 2-3, 2 runs scored

Brock Bigsby, 1 hit, 1 RBI

Jameson Motyka, 1 Hit

"We're really seeing the ball well at the plate the last couple of games, and it's starting to show, said Coach Michael Sputore. "Pitching has always kept us close and now the bats are starting to wake up."

Batavia Now 3-3 overall and 1-0 in league play.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene