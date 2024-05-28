Batavia boys win eighth sectional title in Track and Field

Submitted photo.

The Batavia Boys Track and Field team won its eighth sectional championship on Friday with 148.5 points in the Class B1 division, beating out Honeoye Falls/Lima, the runner-up with 131 points.

Batavia's scores include:

Parris Price: 1st 110 Hurdles (15.25), 4th 200m (23.34)

Cameron Garofalo: 1st 800m (2:00.11), 2nd 3000m Steeple (10:48.24), 3rd 1600m (4:35.09)

Sheldon Siverling: 1st Shot Put (56-6), 1st Discus (154-10)

Grant Gahagan: 1st High Jump (5-10)

Justin Smith: 2nd Discus (139-4), 3rd Place High Jump (5-8)

Jamari Irvin: 2nd Pentathlon (2591 points)

Da'Von Gallo Williams - 3rd place Long Jump (20-2.45)

Mekhi Fortes: 3rd Shot Put (49-6)

Karvel Martino: 4th Shot Put (46-7.75)

Tym Murrell: 4th Pentathlon (2275 points)

Isaac Varland: 4th Discus (133-7)

Donavin Solis: 5th 1600m (4:47.44), 5th 3200m (10:36.31)

Brian Calderon: 5th Shot Put (44-3.5)

Emmanuel Richardson: 5th HIgh Jump (5-8)

Cooper Konieczny: 5th 400 Hurdles (1:02.40)

Brock Warren: 6th Pentathlon (2234 points)

Nate Kinsey: 6th 3200m (10:51.4)

Kahler Evans: 6th 3000m Steeple (11:19.89)

Also, all 3 relays finished in 2nd place

4x100m (Zailen Griffin, Parris Price, Trevor Tryon, Isaac Varland) 44.41

4x400m (Trevor Tryon, Parris Price, Isaac Varland, Cameron Garofalo (3:30.73)

4x800m (Nate Kinsey, Grant Gahagan, E'Nhazje Carter, Donavin Solis (8:53.84)

"This was a very tough and competitive meet, and Batavia Track and Field really rose to the occasion," said Coach Nick Burk. We had many personal best performances, and our athletes never gave up. We certainly represented our school positively and demonstrated resilience throughout the competition. I was also very glad that our relays performed so well, with many athletes needing to step up in order for us to win. Including Indoor and Outdoor track, this is our program's 44th Sectional championship."

For full results, click here.