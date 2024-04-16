Batavia slams Pittsford-Sutherland on way to 10-4 win on the road

Batavia piled on the runs against Pittsford-Sutherland on Saturday behind a strong outing by pitcher Bronx Bucholz for a 10-4 win.
Bucholz notched a complete-game victory, going evening innings, giving up only four hits and whiffing five batters.
The Blue Devils were two 2-0 after two winnings. In the third, Evan Alexander doubled, followed by walk to Maggio Bucholze. Carter Mullen laid down a bunt and beat out the throw to load the bases. Col Grazioplene cleared the bases with a double. Dane Dombrowski followed with an RBI single, giving Batavia a 4-2 lead.
Pittsford-Sutherland tied the game in the fourth inning.
In the seventh, Grazioplene reached on a single. Ryan Fazio singled. Then Dombrowski singles to load the bases. Mekhi Fortes, in the clean-up spot, did just that with a grand slam over the leftfield fence.
Jameson Motkyka also hit a bomb on the next pitch.
Stats:
- Mekhi Fortes 2-3, RBI Single, grand slam, five RBIs
- Cole Grazioplene 3-4 ,double, two RBIs two Runs scored
- Dane Dombrowski 3-4, RBI, run scored
- Evan Alexander 2-4, two doubles
- Jameson Motyka 1-4, HR
