Batavia slams Pittsford-Sutherland on way to 10-4 win on the road

Cole Grazioplene hits a three-run RBI double.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia piled on the runs against Pittsford-Sutherland on Saturday behind a strong outing by pitcher Bronx Bucholz for a 10-4 win.

Bucholz notched a complete-game victory, going evening innings, giving up only four hits and whiffing five batters.

The Blue Devils were two 2-0 after two winnings. In the third, Evan Alexander doubled, followed by walk to Maggio Bucholze. Carter Mullen laid down a bunt and beat out the throw to load the bases. Col Grazioplene cleared the bases with a double. Dane Dombrowski followed with an RBI single, giving Batavia a 4-2 lead.

Pittsford-Sutherland tied the game in the fourth inning.

In the seventh, Grazioplene reached on a single. Ryan Fazio singled. Then Dombrowski singles to load the bases. Mekhi Fortes, in the clean-up spot, did just that with a grand slam over the leftfield fence.

Jameson Motkyka also hit a bomb on the next pitch.

Stats:

Mekhi Fortes 2-3, RBI Single, grand slam, five RBIs

Cole Grazioplene 3-4 ,double, two RBIs two Runs scored

Dane Dombrowski 3-4, RBI, run scored

Evan Alexander 2-4, two doubles

Jameson Motyka 1-4, HR

The Blue Devils are now 2-4 (2-1 in league play). They play Sutherland again at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dwyer Stadium.

