Batavia wins a windy battle over Eastridge 7-0 on homecoming night

Strong wind gusts on Batavia's homecoming night at Van Detta Stadium played havoc with offensive schemes leading to a scoreless first half and only one touchdown over the full four quarters.
The Blue Devils beat the Eastridge Lancers 7-0.
Bronx Buchholz was 9-17 passing for 60 yards and one TD. He was intercepted twice. He gained 61 yards on 17 carries.
Maggio Buchholz had five receptions for 23 yards and a TD.
Brock Bigsby led the defense with nine tackles.
Also on Friday,
- Le Roy/Cal-Mum beat Haverling 35-20
- Pembroke beat Frewsburg 52-22
- Alexander beat Canisteo Greenwood 15-0
