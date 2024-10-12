Batavia wins a windy battle over Eastridge 7-0 on homecoming night

Quarterback Bronx Bucholtz on the move to gain yards in a running game because of high winds last evening at VanDetta stadium. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Strong wind gusts on Batavia's homecoming night at Van Detta Stadium played havoc with offensive schemes leading to a scoreless first half and only one touchdown over the full four quarters.

The Blue Devils beat the Eastridge Lancers 7-0.

Bronx Buchholz was 9-17 passing for 60 yards and one TD. He was intercepted twice. He gained 61 yards on 17 carries.

Maggio Buchholz had five receptions for 23 yards and a TD.

Brock Bigsby led the defense with nine tackles.

Also on Friday,

Le Roy/Cal-Mum beat Haverling 35-20

Pembroke beat Frewsburg 52-22

Alexander beat Canisteo Greenwood 15-0

Photo by Steve Ognibene

