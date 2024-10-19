Batavia's running game and defensive play too much for Vertus on senior night

The Batavia Blue Devils dominated under the lights of Van Detta Stadium on Friday night as the beat the Vertus Warriors 33-8.
Bronx Bucholz was 14-23 passing for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 54 yards on nine carries, scoring twice.
Da'Van Gallo-Williams had two receptions for 22 yards and a TD. Lakoda Mruczek had five receptions for 43 yards and a TD. He had seven tackles on defense. Carter Mullen, five catches for 69 yards and a TD. Maggio Bucholz, 14 tackles and a fumble recovery.
