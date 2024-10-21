Bergen Triangle Club celebrates 115 years of community service

Photos and story by Jennifer DiQuattro

The Bergen Triangle Club held an open house on Saturday to celebrate its 115th year anniversary.

The Triangle Club is a women's organization founded in Bergen in 1909. The objective of the club is social, civic and intellectual improvement. And, the ladies of the club also really enjoy a cup of hot tea together.

Some past initiatives of the Club include: In the 1960's, Triangle Club petitioned for the creation of the Byron-Bergen Public Library. And, members donated books to seed its opening. Triangle Club also participated in the building of the veteran's memorial in Hickory Park. And, more recently, Christmas decorations and the hometown hero banners initiative in the Village.

Marian Partridge is the club's longest-serving member. She joined in 1957 and has been actively participating for 67 years.

Triangle meets every other month on the third Saturday at 2 p.m.

The meetings are typically held in the Community Room at the Byron-Bergen Public Library. New members are always welcome. The next scheduled meeting is Saturday, Nov. 16.