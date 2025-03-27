BHS Mock Trial team wins GLOW region's 2025 competition

Bottom row: Tabitha Jett, Kayla Richenberg, Eliana Cossitt, Allison Bisnett, Liam Richenberg, Mikenna Durawa. Top row: Cameron Baiocco, Gus Crawford, Jeff Burton, Tommy Gaylord, Mason Bellamy, Nate Kinsey, Devin Polk, Mya Odom, Jillian Mellander.

Submitted photo.

Batavia High School has a long history of success in the annual GLOW Region Mock Trial Competition, so it's no surprise the school's team won at finals again on Wednesday in Albion.

BHS beat Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School.

This year’s case, Leyton Manns v. Sandy Townes, centered on a timely libel lawsuit involving AI deepfakes.

In the fictional scenario, a student was accused of creating AI-generated content placing a school Superintendent in a false light. The had recently cut funding for the computer science club. The Superintendent, who was running for public office, lost the election and sued the student, Sandy Townes, for damages.

The team now advances to the regional competition.