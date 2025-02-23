Blue Devils continue Section V dominance in Indoor Track at championship meet

Both the Boys Indoor Track Team and the Girls Indoor Track Team on Thursday put in dominating performances to win sectional titles.

It was the 19th sectional title for the girls' team and the 12th for the boys.

The girls scored 209 points. In second place, Wayne Central scored 72 points. The boys scored 184 points. Livonia-Avon-Geneseo came in second with 82 points.

"This was an incredible performance by the Blue Devils as we were able to win 18 out of 33 events contested," said Coach Nicholas Burk. "We had solid contributions across the board in our throwing, distance, sprinting, hurdles, and jumping events. Our Blue Devil athletes were very committed to continuing the tradition of Batavia Track and Field and representing our school and community with the tough reputation we've earned through many years of success."

Boys Results:

1st place: Cameron Garofalo - 3200m (10:28.25)

1st place: Cameron Garofalo - 1000m (2:46.44)

1st place: Cameron Garofalo - 1600m (4:55.04)

1st place: Sheldon Siverling - Shot Put (59-7.25)

1st place: Sheldon Siverling - Weight Throw (63-9.25)

1st place: Cooper Konieczny - 55 Hurdles (8.31)

1st place: Cooper Konieczny - Pole Vault (13-6)

2nd place: Isaac Varland - Weight Throw (52-4.25)

2nd place: Karvel Marino - Shot Put (50-5.5)

3rd place: Grant Gahagan - 600m (1:29.76)

3rd place: Grant Gahagan - High Jump (5-10)

3rd place: Madden Legler - Weight Throw (48-2.75)

3rd place: E'Nhazje Carter - 1000m (2:49.57)

3rd place: Greyson Betances - Pole Vault (10-0)

4th place: Nate Kinsey - 3200m (10:42.16)

4th place: Zailen Griffin - 55m (6.88)

4th place: Zailen Griffin - Long Jump (19-5.75)

4th place: Kareem Jackson - 55 Hurdles (9.73)

4th place: Anthony Naegely - High Jump (5-6)

5th place: Tyler Wittcop - Shot Put (39-8.5)

5th place: Brock Bigsby - Weight Throw (46-7)

5th place: Keagan Calmes - Long Jump (18-6.75)

5th place: Josh Barone - Pole Vault (9-6)

5th place: Da'Von Gallo-Williams - Triple Jump (37-9.5)

6th place: Da'Von Gallo-Williams - Long Jump (18-6)

6th place: Grady Moore - 55 Hurdles (10.42)

6th place: Mason Bellamy - 1000m (2:53.35)

6th place: Jamari Irivin - 600m (1:33.24)

6th place: Karvel Martino - Weight Throw (45-3.25)

6th place: Finn Halpin - Pole Vault (9-6)

1st place: 4x800 Relay - E'Nhazje Carter, Jamari Irvin, Nate Kinsey, Grant Gahagan (8:49.92)

2nd place: 4x400 Relay - Cooper Konieczny, Da'Von Gallo Williams, Connor Wolff, Isaac Varland (3:48.09)

3rd place: 4x200 Relay - Zailen Griffin, Brandon Currier, Lakoda Mruczek, Trevor Tryon (1:39.57)

Girls Results: