Wearing pink uniform T-shirts, the Batavia Blue Devils "Struck Out" on Friday to raise $1,900 for Genesee Cancer Assistance.

The softball team also beat Greece 8-2.

Giana Mruczek had Greece's hitters striking out plenty of times, recording nine whiffs and giving up only four hits.

Offensively:

Hannah Carney, 2-3, 2 RBIs

Sophia Minuto, 1-2, 2 RBIs

Libby Grazioplene, doubled

Drew Stevens, 1-2

Kyleigh Kabel had a 2 RBI double

Submitted photos.