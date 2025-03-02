Boys Basketball: Notre Dame beats Oakfield-Alabama in C2 quarterfinal

Notre Dame prevailed in the Class C2 Boys Basketball quarterfinal on Friday over Oakfield-Alabama 68-64.

Scoring for the Hornets:

Avery Watterson, 21 points

Gavin Armbrewster, 17 points

Jack Cianfrini, 9 points

Gabe Smith, 8 points

The Batavian did not receive stats for Notre Dame.

"I’m proud of this group and how hard they played tonight," said Hornets Head Coach Ryan Stehlar. "This group has been one of the most special groups I’ve coached, and it’s tough to say goodbye to them. These seniors have been amazing to coach and I can’t thank them enough for their dedication over the years. I hope they hold their heads high for the season they had. They fought until the closing seconds, which embodies their identity as a team."

Notre Dame (#3) meets York (#7) at 6:30 p.m. at Letchworth on Monday in the Class C2 semifinal.

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski.