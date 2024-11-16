Byron-Bergen advances to state championship game in Girls Soccer

The Byron-Bergen Bees won its state championship semifinal against Burke Catholic on Saturday, 4-0.

The Bees play for the state championship on Sunday against Stillwater High School.

Byron-Bergen jumped to an early lead with a goal at 1:20 into the game. Riley Shallenberger scored on an assist from Mia Gray.

Bee's goalie Natalie Prinzi saved a penalty kick with 29:39 left in the first half.

Mia Gray scored the Bees' second goal with 25:00 minutes left in the first half. Grace DiQuattro scored a goal 41 seconds later on an assist from Libby Starowitz.

In the second half, Mia Gray scored the Bee's final goal, assisted by Grace DiQuattro, with 12:42 left in the game.

Megan Jarkiewicz was awarded The Sportsmanship Award.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.