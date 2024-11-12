Byron Brown serves lunch to veterans at Batavia Downs

U.S. Army Veteran Blake Leddick being served lunch by New CEO Byron Brown on Veterans Day at Batavia Downs 34 Rush. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Monday's free lunch for veterans at Batavia Downs meant a lot to Blake Leddick, an 11-year U.S. Army veteran, especially with Western Regional OTB President Byron Brown working among the servers.

"Being a vet is more than just putting on a uniform," Leddick said. "It's coming home after we are done serving to support those who support us, and having Batavia Downs here supporting us today, with meeting Mayor Byron Brown serving food, it's an honor. It's an honor for me to see the face of this company willing to take his time out, giving back to us."

On Monday, Veterans Day, Batavia Downs served 350 lunches to veterans from the area.

