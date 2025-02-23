'Can Do' service of Byron, Bergen community members recognized at awards banquet

Anna Marie Barclay presented an award to Ed and Ginny Adams for decades of service to the community.

The Byron-Bergen Business and Civic Association held its annual recognition banquet on Saturday night at The Batavia Country Club.

A theme emerged throughout the night of awards: "(Bergen) can do." The "can do" motto is a legacy of BBCA and it was a recurrent phrase of the acceptance speeches. Bergen residents "can do." They can make the community better, stronger, and more memorable through volunteering and sharing gifts and talents.

Dinner entertainment was provided by The Byron-Bergen Singing Silhouettes, led by director Joe Parish.

Anne Sapienza provided a brief history of the BBCA.

Six members of the Bergen community were honored with awards for their service.

Anna Marie Barclay presented an award to Ed and Ginny Adams for decades of service in a variety of ways -- from one-on-one acts of service to neighbors, to a wide array of impact through their church, to large projects instrumental to village infrastructure improvements -- such as sewers and cul de sacs, library development and leadership in the origination of Bergen Park Days.

Charlie Cook, chairman of Liberty Pumps, presented a community service award to his colleague, director of manufacturing, Don Cunningham. Cunningham made significant contributions to many buildings and government offices in the village, as well as the fire department, through fundraising events.

Town Supervisor Ernie Haywood received his award and recognition from Town Clerk Teresa Robinson. He was honored for work completed on the 500 parcel water district, The Byron-Bergen Capital Project, educational opportunities for high school students, advocacy for the fire department, youth with special needs and BOCES.

Byron-Bergen STEP Boosters President Amy Phillips received her award from Katie Rumble. Phillips' contributions to organizing special events for students were highlighted. Cookies with Santa, trunk-or-treat, birthday parades during the COVID-19 pandemic, coaching youth sports through the Gillam Grant Community Center and running concessions stands at sporting events were among her noted and appreciated service.

To wrap up the evening, Bergen Town Historian Tom Tiefel was presented an award by Lisa Teremy. Tiefel was acknowledged for the transformation of the Harford Livery Museum. And the work he has done curating, cataloging and sharing artifacts and historical documents. Along with the education he provides to students and the community.

Information and photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.

Kendall Phillips and Katie Rumble presenting an award to Amy Phillips.