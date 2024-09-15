Dragons off to 2-0 start in 8-man football

The season is young, but once again, the Pembroke Dragons look like a powerhouse in 8-man football.

They won their second game on Saturday night, beating the Moravia Blue Devils 50-42.

For the Dragons, it as the team's 27th straight win, including a state championship win over Moravia last season.

Caleb Felski ran 40 times for 315 yards. He also has 17 yards receiving and 25 yards passing, five rushing touchdowns, and one touchdown reception.

Defensively, the Dragons were led by Felski with nine tackles and a forced fumble, while Jayden Bridge, Aidan Balduf and LJ Ferreira all added seven tackles. Ferreira and Bridge also each had an interception, Bridge taking his back to the house on a 55 yard pick six.

Photos by Jessica Pfalzer-Krebs