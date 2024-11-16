Dragons three-peat as sectional champions in 8-Man Football

The Pembroke Dragons claimed its third straight Section V 8-Man Football title on Friday, beating the Holley-Lyndonville Hawks 52-16.

The Dragons are now 10-0 on the season.

Caleb Felski ran for 325 yards on 16 carries. He scored five touchdowns.

Also scoring were Josh Von Kramer and Caleb Kimmel.

Defensively, the Dragons were led by Jacob Johnson, who had a team-high 11 tackles. Landen Santini and Vijay Dhanda each snagged interceptions.

The Dragons will face the Frewsburg Bears out of Section 6 for the Far West Regional on Saturday, Nov. 23.