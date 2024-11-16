Eastridge beats Batavia for sectional football title

The Batavia Blue Devils lost in its quest for a sectional title on Saturday at SUNY Brockport to Eastridge, 28-14.

It was Batavia's first loss of the season.

Stats:

Bronx Bucholz, 16-31 passing for 184 yards and a TD. He had two interceptions. On the ground, he gained 64 yards and scored a touchdown.

Carter Mullen, five receptions for 72 yards. He also had an interception.

Lakoda Mruczek, seven catches for 55 yards.

Justin Smith, three receptions, 48 yards and a TD.

Brock Bigsby, 11 tackles

Karvel Martino, six tackles and a sack.

Also on Saturday, East Rochester/Gananda beat Le Roy/Cal-Mum 26-13. Jack Egeling rushed for 108 yards on 20 carries. Brady McClurg ran for 27 yards and TD on seven carries. Connor Elmore scored on a 10-yard run. DJ O'Geen had eight tackles.

Photos by Debra Reilly.