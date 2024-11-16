Eastridge beats Batavia for sectional football title

The Batavia Blue Devils lost in its quest for a sectional title on Saturday at SUNY Brockport to Eastridge, 28-14.
It was Batavia's first loss of the season.
Stats:
- Bronx Bucholz, 16-31 passing for 184 yards and a TD. He had two interceptions. On the ground, he gained 64 yards and scored a touchdown.
- Carter Mullen, five receptions for 72 yards. He also had an interception.
- Lakoda Mruczek, seven catches for 55 yards.
- Justin Smith, three receptions, 48 yards and a TD.
- Brock Bigsby, 11 tackles
- Karvel Martino, six tackles and a sack.
Also on Saturday, East Rochester/Gananda beat Le Roy/Cal-Mum 26-13. Jack Egeling rushed for 108 yards on 20 carries. Brady McClurg ran for 27 yards and TD on seven carries. Connor Elmore scored on a 10-yard run. DJ O'Geen had eight tackles.
Photos by Debra Reilly.