Elba beat Kendall 11 to 3 in softball on Monday.

Brea Smith was 4-4 at the plate with three singles and a double, along with six RBIs and a run scored. She also pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and no walks.

Lydia Ross was 3-5, with three runs scored, an RBI and four stolen bases.

Ava Chatt was 2-4 with two runs scored.

Danielle Offhaus had a triple for Kendall.

Photos by Kimberly Ball