Elba beat CG Finney 16-1 on Tuesday in Girls Softball.

Stats:

Maddie Thompson was 3-4 and scored twice

Maddie Hall was 2-5, 2 RBIs and scored 3 times

Madison Marks and Madilyn Marks each had 2 RBIs

Adi Norton was 2-4 and 2 RBIs

"Offensively our team had 19 hits and ran the bases well," said Coach Dean Gottler. "Defensively, our fielding was outstanding to back up another great outing from winning pitcher Brea Smith, who struck out four and walked only one."

Photos by Kristin Smith.