Emily Pietrzykowski tosses 1-hit shutout as Alexander beats Perry 5-0.

Junior right-hander Emily Pietrzykowski spun a gem for Alexander in softball on Thursday, going the distance and surrendering only one hit in a 5-0 shutout over Perry.

Sophomore Ava Yax led the Trojans at the plate, going 2-2 with an RBI, two walks, a run scored and a stolen base.

Pietrzykowski was 1-2 with a double, a walk, and a run scored and a stolen base.

Melissa Sawyer, Melanie Bump and Ella Felski all landed singles on the day.

"This was a bit of a pitcher’s duel today, and both girls pitched very well," said Coach John Goodenbury. "Emily really had her changeup working great and kept their hitters off-balance in the box. Our girls also played a very solid game on defense to back her up. I feel like we turned a corner after a tough 1-3 loss to Avon on April 23. Since then we have gone 7-1 and have outscored our opponents 94-17. Today, Perry showed us their ability to put the ball in play, and I am sure they will be a tough matchup for anyone moving forward. We look forward to a difficult 5 p.m. matchup with Notre Dame on Friday at GCC."

Submitted photos