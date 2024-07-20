Fair Photos: A sunny opening Saturday

Thiago Vergara, 4, of Batavia, Caico Harjo, 2, of Basom, and Melanie Calmes, 4, of Le Roy, have some fun in a bounce house Saturday afternoon at Genesee County Fair in Batavia.

Photo by Nick Serrata

Hot weather poured into Genesee County fairgrounds as visitors were more intermittent throughout Saturday's opening day.

Attractions included animal shows -- rabbits, goats, sheep, halter draft horses -- vendor booths, the kids' bounce houses and talent show. The Eaglez tribute band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. under the yellow entertainment tent.

Everything begins again at 9 a.m. Sunday with an open class poultry show, and several more 4-H animal shows, the bounce houses, a Power Wheels demo at 2 p.m. at the Grandstands, followed by Patriot Garden tractor pulls at 3 p.m.

The fair queen finale is set for 4 p.m. at the entertainment tent, where Knight Patrol will fill the air with tunes at 7 p.m.

The Batavian posts a daily schedule of fair activities, and for more details, go HERE.

Photos by Nick Serrata