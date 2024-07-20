Fair Photos: A sunny opening Saturday

Hot weather poured into Genesee County fairgrounds as visitors were more intermittent throughout Saturday's opening day.
Attractions included animal shows -- rabbits, goats, sheep, halter draft horses -- vendor booths, the kids' bounce houses and talent show. The Eaglez tribute band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. under the yellow entertainment tent.
Everything begins again at 9 a.m. Sunday with an open class poultry show, and several more 4-H animal shows, the bounce houses, a Power Wheels demo at 2 p.m. at the Grandstands, followed by Patriot Garden tractor pulls at 3 p.m.
The fair queen finale is set for 4 p.m. at the entertainment tent, where Knight Patrol will fill the air with tunes at 7 p.m.
The Batavian posts a daily schedule of fair activities, and for more details, go HERE.
Photos by Nick Serrata