Flag Football: Batavia gets first win against Brockport

Submitted photo

Batavia defeated Brockport in Flag Football on Monday night, 52-12.

Quarterback Jaimin Macdonald was 14-24 passing for 81 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Macdonald added four carries for 33 yards and a rushing TD.

Nicole Doeringer scored three total touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground. Kylee Brennan scored two touchdowns, one running and one receiving. Kaylynn Peyman added a 45-yard rushing touchdown.

Defensively, Nicole Doeringer led the Lady Devils with seven flag pulls, five for loss. Haiden Brooks recorded four flag pulls. Alyssa Turner returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Kylee Brennan and Kaylynn Peyman also grabbed interceptions.

The Lady Devils improve to 1-2 and travel to Greece Olympia/Odyssey on Thursday.