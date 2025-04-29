Flag Football: Batavia loses to Churchville 18-6

Press release:

The Batavia Lady Blue Devils lost to Churchville-Chili 18-6 on Monday evening in Flag Football.

Quarterback Jaimin Macdonald was 17-30 passing for 120 yards, 1 TD, and 3 INTs. Macdonald also led the team in rushing with 20 yards on six carries. Wide receiver Leilah Manuel had four receptions for 55 yards, with a 37-yard touchdown reception from Macdonald. Nicole Doeringer added four receptions for 49 yards.

Defensively, Macdonald led the team with eight flag pulls, 3 for loss from her inside linebacker position. Manuel and Kylee Brennan added seven flag pulls each, with Brennan adding two passes defended.

The Lady Blue Devils fall to 3-3 with four regular-season games remaining. On Friday, May 2, Batavia will host Spencerport for Senior Night at VanDetta Stadium at 6 p.m.