Flag Football: Batavia shuts out East Rochester to reach Class C final.

Batavia defeated East Rochester 6-0 Thursday night in the Section V Class C girls flag football semifinal, advancing to the championship game after a second straight shutout.

The teams were scoreless at halftime as rain made passing conditions difficult. Senior wide receiver Alyssa Turner broke the deadlock in the second half, hauling in a 9-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jaimin Macdonald for the game’s only score. Macdonald finished 4-of-11 passing for 38 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. She also led Batavia on the ground with 76 yards on 14 carries. Junior running back Libby Grazioplene added 44 yards on six carries, and senior wide receiver Nicole Doeringer contributed 30 all-purpose yards—18 rushing and 12 receiving.

Batavia’s defense continued its dominant run, posting a second consecutive shutout and allowing just 12 points over the last six games. Senior defensive end Kylee Brennan led with 11 flag pulls, including three for a loss. Turner, playing linebacker, added seven flag pulls—one for a loss—and intercepted a pass in the second half. Doeringer recorded four flag pulls, three for a loss, and Macdonald chipped in with four flag pulls and three passes defended.

Batavia advances to face CG Finney in the Section V Class C final. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, at Monroe Community College.