Flag Football: CG Finney edges Batavia 7-0 in Class C final

Batavia’s flag football season ended Wednesday night with a 7-0 loss to CG Finney in the Section V Class C championship game.

The Lady Devils gave up an early touchdown but stayed in contention thanks to a strong defensive effort.

Senior defensive end Kylee Brennan led the way with 14 flag pulls, including seven for a loss. Senior linebacker Alyssa Turner recorded five flag pulls, and senior DE Nicole Doeringer added four, three of them for a loss. Junior free safety Libby Grazioplene intercepted two passes, returning one from inside the 5-yard line for 33 yards. Senior LB and quarterback Jaimin Macdonald also picked off a pass and returned it deep into Finney territory late in the second half, giving Batavia a final chance to tie the game.

On offense, Macdonald led Batavia with 51 rushing yards on eight carries. Brennan added 20 yards on four carries, and Doeringer ran three times for 24 yards.

Batavia finishes the season with a 9-4-1 record. Coach Matt McCracken thanked the community for its support and for highlighting the team’s accomplishments throughout the year.