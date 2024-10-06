Football: Alexander beats Geneseo 38-0 in homecoming game

It was a victorious homecoming on Saturday for the Alexander Trojans with a convincing 38-0 win over Geneseo.

The Trojans are now 4-1.

The scoring onslaught started with the opening kickoff. Jacob Brooks returned the kick for a 78-yard touchdown.

Defensively, the Trojans held Geneseo on their first possession. Then, the Trojan offense took the field. Working the run game, the Trojans moved down the field methodically, splitting carries between King Woods, Ryder Reichert, and Kaden Torres. This drive ended with a 12-yard TD Run by sophomore Ryder Reichert.

After another stop, the Trojans' Junior Running Back Kingston Woods scored from two yards out! Melissa Sawyer's PAT made it 19-0. It stayed 19-0 into the half.

In the second half, the Trojans took advantage of the run game, and QB Brody Heckman threw a play-action pass to Duke Snyder for a 55-yard TD.

Later in the third quarter, Kaden Torres scored from two yards out.

Alexander's final score came in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard run by Reichert.

Defensively, the Trojans completed their third shutout of the season. The defense was led by Victor Kirsch, Dylan Pohl and Jake Smith with four sacks. Sophomore Sean Pietrzkowski led all tacklers with eight, two for loss. JR Brody Heckman had an interception, and SR DE Jacob Smith had a strip sack and fumble recovery. LB's Damien Hale and Kaden Torres each chipped in six tackles.

The Trojans will travel to Canisteo Greenwood on Friday.

Also on Saturday,

Batavia improved to 5-0 with a 32-16 win over Honeoye Falls-Lima at HFL. Bronx Bucholz was 10-18 passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 178 yards on 23 attempts. Zailen Griffin gained 111 yards on 20 carries. Carter Mullin had four receptions for 90 yards and a TD.

Photos by Philip Casper.