Football: OAE beats Attica 27-19

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba beat Attica on Friday, 27-19.

OAE Statistics:

Senior RB/LB Avery Watterson - 42 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TD, 85-Yard Kickoff Return for TD, 19 Total Tackles, 4 TFLs

Senior RB Jack Cianfrini - 91 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TD, 15-Yard TD Reception from Sophomore QB Brayden Jachimowicz

Senior DL Ryan Stymus - 10 Total Tackles, 1 Fumble Recovery

Junior DB Brendan Porey - 1 INT, 2 PBUs

"We have begun to preach that October is 'tough guy' football season," Coach Tyler Winter said. "In order for our team to get to where we want to go, we need to find a way to persevere and get gritty wins. Our boys did exactly that tonight. There is plenty that we need to improve upon, but it's always good to go on the road and get the win on our quest for improvement."

Also on Friday,

Le Roy/Cal-Mum beat Livonia 40-0

Avon beat Notre Dame/Byron-Bergen, 62-7

