Football: OAE beats York/Pavilion in quarterfinal playoff game

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies beat York/Pavilion on Friday in the Class D quarterfinal, 26-14.

OAE Statistics:

Senior RB/LB Avery Watterson - 16 Carries, 115 Yards, 1 TD, 7 Tackles, 1 INT, returned 46 yards for a TD.

Senior RB/LB Jack Cianfrini - 14 Carries, 102 Yards, 3 Tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs on Defense

Junior RB Hunter Tobolski - 5 Carries, 35 Yards, 1 TD

Sophomore QB Brayden Jachimowicz - 7/13 Passing, 100 Yards, 1 TD

Junior TE/LB Nicholas Scott - 2 Receptions for 30 Yards and 1 TD, 4 Tackles and 1 TFL on Defense

Senior DL Ryan Stymus - 5 Tackles and 3 TFLs

"It's always good to win when the game's name is 'survive and advance,'" said Coach Tyler Winters. "Hats off to some of our senior leaders who made big plays when the game was on the line. Also, I can't say enough about the job some of the underclassmen up from JV did when they were asked to step up in a big way tonight. Anyone who watched this game would agree that it was not a perfect performance on our end, and we know that. However, we are excited to dive into the film, clean up the things that we can control, and see how long this group can continue to play football with one another."

Photos by Debra Reilly