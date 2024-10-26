Football: OAE picks up 42-7 win

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba beat Geneseo.Mount Morris 42-7 in football on Friday.

OAE Statistics:

Senior RB/LB Avery Watterson - 16 Carries, 153 Yards, 1 Rushing TD, 2 Receptions, 38 Yards, 1 Receiving TD, 32 Yard Pass, 15 Total Tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 PBU Senior RB/LB Jack Cianfrini - 12 Carries, 119 Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 4 Receptions for 71 Yards, 8 Total Tackles, 1 TFL Sophomore QB Brayden Jachimowicz - 10/14 Passing, 144 Yards, 2 TDs Junior TE Nicholas Scott - 2 Receptions for 22 Yards and a TD Senior WR Tylor Lippert-Burek - 2 Carries, 42 Yards and 1 TD Senior LB Carson Warner, Senior DL Ryan Stymus and Matt Kotarski also had big contributions from the defensive side of the ball.

“We are very proud of the way our guys were able to execute at a high level from the jump and not look back," said Caoch Tyler Winters. "We have been preaching fast starts the past few weeks, and tonight’s outcome was a byproduct of that exact mentality. The team is very happy to get a big win like this against a good Geneseo team on Senior night and close out the regular season with some momentum. Second season starts tomorrow.”

Also on Friday,

Batavia beat Rochester Prep 42-20. Bronx Bucholz was 5-10, passing for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Zailen Griffin rushed for 86 yards and two TDs on seven carries. Jon Smith, 10 carries, 92 yards, and a TD. Justin Smith, four receptions for 48 yards and a TD.

Pembroke beat Wellsville, 64-48.

Le Roy/Cal-Mum beat East Rochester 42-29.

Photos by Debra Reilly.