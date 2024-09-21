Football: Oakfield-Alabama/Elba falls to Avon

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba ran into a tough Avon squad on Friday and lost 56-0.

OAE stats:

Avery Watterson: 43 Yards Rushing, 11 Total Tackles

Jack Cianfrini: 35 Yards Rushing, 11 Total Tackles, 1 TFL

Carson Warner: 14 Total Tackles

"Nice win for Avon. We did not come to play tonight," said Coach Tyler Winters. "Luckily, it's early. We have a group that is learning every day, and there is plenty to learn from tonight. We will look to get back on the path we know this group can take."

Photos by Debra Reilly.