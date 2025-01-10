Former Batavia resident living in LA provides update on fires

Danielle Lovell is a former Batavia resident living in Los Angeles. She and her family have been displaced by the fires raging in and around the city. Below is an update in her own words.

By Danielle Lovell

The past 72 hours have been a harrowing ordeal. Unexplainable fires have swept through my community, forcing friends to flee with nothing more than the clothes on their backs. In just the last 24 hours, I’ve been evacuated, returned home, and received yet another evacuation warning. To make matters worse, false alarms sent to our cell phones have caused heightened anxiety, leaving us in a constant state of vigilance, wondering what might come next.

Due to apparent issues with the alert system, I now rely heavily on the news to stay informed. While a distraction, like watching a movie, might provide temporary relief, staying updated is necessary. The air is thick with smoke, making each breath feel like scraping sandpaper against my throat and nose. Even indoors, the environmental toll is evident—dirt and soot wash away whenever I use the sink or shower.

Initially, I planned to volunteer at my local school to distribute supplies, but the growing danger kept me at home. Reports of arson in the neighborhood and needing to care for my pets have made leaving seem unwise. Fear has become a constant companion, compounded by the looting that’s taking place—an appalling exploitation of an already dire situation.

For now, my belongings remain packed, ready for another potential evacuation. I stay indoors, doing my best to eat, rest, and stay connected with family and friends through social media. Seeing the heartbreaking images of destruction flood in is overwhelming, especially when I feel so helpless to assist.

Schools remain closed, with no clear timeline for reopening. The forecast predicts more wind, though not as severe as earlier this week. Life feels like a relentless cycle of uncertainty—a game of hurry up and wait. The sound of helicopters and fire engines racing back and forth constantly reminds us of the precarious situation we’re in. I can only wonder what tomorrow will bring.