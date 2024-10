Marketing Director Ryan Hasenauer, Noel and Bill Schmitt of Kenmore, with the 2024 winner, Fred.

Photo courtesy Batavia Downs

Ted, owned by Noel and Bill Schmitt of Kenmore, is the 2024 Wiener Dog Race winner at Batavia Downs.

The race capped a Sunday of family fun at the race track, including face painting, pumpkin decorating, balloon animals, a clown, pony and carriage rides, and chatting with author Rollond Eddy.