 Skip to main content

Girls Basketball: O-A holds Attica scoreless in first half on way to 45-13 win

By Staff Writer
oakfield-alabama basketball

Oakfield-Alabama beat Attica on Friday 45-13.

The Hornets held Attica scoreless through the first two quarters.

Team stats:

  • Alea Groff, 15 points (five threes), four assists
  • Piper Hyde, 12 points, six assists, four steals
  • Raine Denny, eight points
  • Allie Williams, five points, 10 rebounds
  • Alexa Clark,  three points, seven rebounds
  • Allison Harkness,  two points

"This was an outstanding defensive effort by our girls tonight," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "We played with a lot of discipline and intensity. We got contributions throughout our lineup."

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski.

oakfield-alabama basketball
oakfield-alabama basketball
oakfield-alabama basketball
oakfield-alabama basketball
oakfield-alabama basketball

Authentically Local