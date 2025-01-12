Girls Basketball: O-A holds Attica scoreless in first half on way to 45-13 win

Oakfield-Alabama beat Attica on Friday 45-13.

The Hornets held Attica scoreless through the first two quarters.

Team stats:

Alea Groff, 15 points (five threes), four assists

Piper Hyde, 12 points, six assists, four steals

Raine Denny, eight points

Allie Williams, five points, 10 rebounds

Alexa Clark, three points, seven rebounds

Allison Harkness, two points

"This was an outstanding defensive effort by our girls tonight," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "We played with a lot of discipline and intensity. We got contributions throughout our lineup."

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski.