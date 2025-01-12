Girls Basketball: O-A holds Attica scoreless in first half on way to 45-13 win

Oakfield-Alabama beat Attica on Friday 45-13.
The Hornets held Attica scoreless through the first two quarters.
Team stats:
- Alea Groff, 15 points (five threes), four assists
- Piper Hyde, 12 points, six assists, four steals
- Raine Denny, eight points
- Allie Williams, five points, 10 rebounds
- Alexa Clark, three points, seven rebounds
- Allison Harkness, two points
"This was an outstanding defensive effort by our girls tonight," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "We played with a lot of discipline and intensity. We got contributions throughout our lineup."
Photos by Jordyn Tobolski.