The Byron-Bergen Bees are once again driving deep into the postseason in Girls Soccer.

On Tuesday, the Bees beat Williamson 2-1 in the Class C crossover again to advance to the Far West Regionals.

Mia Gray and Grace DiQuattro each scored for the Lady Bees. Lauren Schmeelk scored for the Marauders.

The regional championship is at 11 a.m. Saturday against Williamsville East at Frewsburg.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.