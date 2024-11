The Byron-Bergen Bees are state champions in Girls Soccer for the first time in program history after a 1-0 overtime win against Stillwater.

Mia Gray scored the winning goal 32 seconds into overtime. Libby Starowitz had the assist.

The Bees came into the tournament as the #3 seed and beat the defending champions, the #1 seed.

Natalie Prinzi was named the NYS Outstanding Goalkeeper and Mia Gray won the Most Valuable Player award.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro