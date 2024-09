The Byron-Bergen Lady Bees traveled up Route 262 to take on the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Lady Aggies on Saturday morning.

The Bees won 2-0.

Both goals for the Bees were scored by midfielder Mia Gray in the second half. Her first goal was a header (assisted by a corner kick from Grace DiQuattro). Her second goal was assisted by Elizabeth Starowitz.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.