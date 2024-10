Byron-Bergen is advancing to the sectional finals in Girls Soccer after beating Genesee Valley-Belfast 6-1.

Mia Gray's hat trick led the way, with Elizabeth Starowitz, Riley Shallenberger and Janessa Amesbury each adding a goal.

On Friday, the #1 seeded Bees take on #1 seed Kendal in the finals at Gates-Chili. Game time is 7:45 p.m.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro