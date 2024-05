Elba beat CG Finney 9-7 on Sunday in a first-round Section V playoff game in softball.

Maddie Hall was 2-4, two RBIs and a run scored. Brea Smith was 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Madison Marks was 2-3 with a double. Kaelin Ball was 2-4 with an RBI. Lydia Ross was 2-4 with a triple and run scored.

Smith was the winning pitcher, giving up three hits, two walks, and one earned run. She fanned six.

Photos by Kristin Smith.