Le Roy beats Roy-Hart 67-40 in Lions tournament first round

By Staff Writer
le roy lions tournament

In the big school division of the Peter Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament on Friday at GCC, Le Roy beat Roy-Hart 67-40.

Jean Agosto scored 16 points for the Knights. Matthew Hockey scored 12 and Adam Woodworth scored 10.

Photos by Kristin Smith.

