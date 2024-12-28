Le Roy beats Roy-Hart 67-40 in Lions tournament first round

In the big school division of the Peter Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament on Friday at GCC, Le Roy beat Roy-Hart 67-40.
Jean Agosto scored 16 points for the Knights. Matthew Hockey scored 12 and Adam Woodworth scored 10.
Photos by Kristin Smith.
