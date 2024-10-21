Le Roy man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession child pornography

A 37-year-old Le Roy resident was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Monday on a conviction off possession of child pornography by U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa.

Jordan E. Brodie was charged following an investigation that revealed he traded child pornography through an online chat application in May 2023. Brodie was accused of uploading at least one image to another platform, which reported the image to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The State Police opened an investigation based on the complaint and determined the image was uploaded from Brodie's home in Le Roy. A search warrant was executed, and his phone was seized.

He was found with images that included violence against children.

Brodie was convicted of child pornography possession in May 2021, leading his supervision by the Genesee County Probation Department.