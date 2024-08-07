Le Roy resident follows up on contest offer, wins sedan from Crazy Cheap Cars

We all get those cards in the mail promising the chance to win a free car from a dealership, and we probably also wonder if anybody actually wins the car.

This summer, Crazy Cheap Cars in Oakfield sent out 40,000 such mailers to residents throughout Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans counties for a 10-day promotion that ends on Aug. 3.

The mailer promised a chance to win a new car if you showed up at the showroom with the mailpiece and took a test drive of any vehicle on the lot. No purchase is necessary.

Do that, and you qualify for the drawing.

Amy Larocco of Le Roy got her mailer, took it to Crazy Cheap Cars, went for a test drive and on Aug. 3, her entry was randomly selected.

She won a car from Crazy Cheap Cars.

