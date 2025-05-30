Le Roy walks off Wayland-Cohocton in eight, 3-2

Le Roy rallied from an early two-run deficit and walked off with a 3-2 win over Wayland-Cohocton in eight innings on Thursday in the Class B semifinal.

Wayland-Cohocton jumped ahead in the second inning. Matt Clark led off with a single, Owen Wolfanger drew a walk, and after a sacrifice bunt by Tony Schrimer, Hayden Wolfanger singled in a run. Orion Walker followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Le Roy answered in the bottom of the frame. Peter Clark walked, advanced on a Holden Sullivan bunt, and scored on a sacrifice fly by freshman Jude Christ after a Luke Lathan single.

The Knights tied it in the seventh. Jake Higgins singled, advanced on an error, and scored after a Sullivan single and a Luke Lathan fielder’s choice.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jagger Smith singled and Alex Spezzano doubled down the right field line. With one out and runners on second and third, sophomore Brady McClurg delivered the game-winning RBI single.

Luke Lathan started for Le Roy and pitched into the fifth inning. Peter Clark came on in relief, retiring the next three batters and finishing with three scoreless, hitless innings to earn the win. Matt Clark pitched well for Wayland-Cohocton in the loss.

Coach Antonio Koukides credited both teams for their effort.

“This was a tremendous baseball game all around, with both teams playing their hearts out and fighting all the way to the end," he said. "Steve always has his boys prepared, and their pitcher did a tremendous job tonight keeping us off balance. I have a lot of respect for their program and knew this would be a really close game.”