MadisoNation golf tournament aims to surpass $100,000 in donations over 14 years

The 14th annual MadisoNation golf tournament will be held Saturday, July 26, 2025, at LeRoy Country Club, 7759 E. Main Rd, LeRoy, NY.

This year’s event is expected to bring total donations over the $100,000 milestone since the tournament began 14 years ago. The four-person scramble costs $500 per team and includes golf, lunch, dinner, and live music after the event.

MadisoNation was inspired by Madison Marie Muckle's childhood cancer battle. Madison was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia shortly after her third birthday in 2010. She underwent two and a half years of intensive treatment before being declared cancer-free. Her family and community created the annual golf tournament to raise funds to support families and organizations affected by childhood cancer, honoring Madison’s journey and the challenges she faced,

Teams can register or donate by contacting Kevin Muckle at 585-300-7499 or Jen Muckle at 585-300-8440, or by visiting madisonation.org. Registration is also available via Venmo, with instructions to include the team name, participants, and a contact phone number.

“This is going to be a big milestone for our event as we will be surpassing the $100K mark in donations over the last 14 years. I never thought we could do it but here we are,” Kevin Muckle said.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit local families and organizations. The event continues to unite the community in support of those facing childhood cancer.

