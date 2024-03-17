More than 300 people celebrate Genesee County agriculture at annual dinner in Alexander

The Cupicha family, Capicha Family Farm, Soil and Water's Conservation Farm of the Year.

Photo by Philip Casper.

Genesee County's agriculture community came together at the Alexander Fire Hall on Saturday for the Celebration of Ag Dinner, with more than 300 people in attendance.

This was the 20th year for the event.

The Cupicha Family Farm of Bethany was this year's Conservation Farm of the Year.

The award recognizes farms that are good stewards of the land.

Third-generation farmer Mark Cupicha completed numerous projects to mitigate erosion and maintain the health of the soil on his 405-acre farm, which consists of steep and sloping land in the Black Creek and Little Tonawanda watersheds.

Cupischa couldn't thank Jared Elliot and the Genesee Co Soil and Water Conservation District team enough for helping maintain the health of his land, always answering his calls, and coming out to the field.

"If you take care of the soil, the soil takes care of you," said Cupischa.

The meal, prepared by Chef Tracy Burgio and her staff, consisted of beef, chicken, corn fritters, maple-glazed carrots, and roasted potatoes, most of which were donated by local farms in attendance.

Representative Claudia Tenney, Assemblyman Steve Hawley, and Senator George Borrello were in attendance to extend their thanks to the Cupischa family farm for being great stewards of the land.

Appetizer cheese donated by Yancey's Fancy

Photo by Philip Casper.

Photo by Philip Casper.

Photo by Philip Casper.

Photo by Philip Casper.

Jared Elliot, Senior Field Manager for the Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District, Mark Cupicha

Photo by Philip Casper.

Senator George Borello, Mark Cupicha

Photo by Philip Casper.