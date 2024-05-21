Mruczek tosses no-hitter, breaks school strikeout record in 16-0 quaterfinal win

Behind a no-hitter tossed by Giana Mruczek and a 16-run attack, the #7 seed Batavia Blue Devils upset #2 seed School of the Arts in the Class A softball quarterfinal on Monday.

The final score was 16-0.

Mruczek recorded 15 strikeouts, breaking the school's single-season strikeout record of 152. She has 159 for 2024 so far.

The Blue Devils scored in every inning except the 6th.

Stats:

Hannah Carney, 4-4, two doubles and four RBIs

Ariana Almenkinde,r 2-4, double, an RBI

Drew Stevens, two RBIs, a triple

Julia Clark, 2-4, triple, RBI, two stolen bases

Sofia Branche, home run

Sophia Minuto, also had a single

Batavia faces Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Class A semifinal game on Thursday, time and location TBA.