Mruczek tosses no-hitter, breaks school strikeout record in 16-0 quaterfinal win

Behind a no-hitter tossed by Giana Mruczek and a 16-run attack, the #7 seed Batavia Blue Devils upset #2 seed School of the Arts in the Class A softball quarterfinal on Monday.
The final score was 16-0.
Mruczek recorded 15 strikeouts, breaking the school's single-season strikeout record of 152. She has 159 for 2024 so far.
The Blue Devils scored in every inning except the 6th.
Stats:
- Hannah Carney, 4-4, two doubles and four RBIs
- Ariana Almenkinde,r 2-4, double, an RBI
- Drew Stevens, two RBIs, a triple
- Julia Clark, 2-4, triple, RBI, two stolen bases
- Sofia Branche, home run
- Sophia Minuto, also had a single
Batavia faces Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Class A semifinal game on Thursday, time and location TBA.