National Grid: Live wiring training

National Grid conducted live wire training at the Fire Training Center in Batavia on Monday to better inform the public about the dangers posed by live electricity wires, including downed wires during summer weather events.

The demonstration provided real-life examples of the power generated during emergencies and examples of the risks associated with such circumstances during storms. These include what happens when a tree hits a wire, when a downed wire hits a fence, and when the ground/water is electrified. There will also be a demonstration on how to safely connect a generator.

Submitted photos.