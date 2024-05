Notre Dame beat Oakfield-Alabama and Batavia on Saturday at Dwyer to win the Rotary Tournament Title.

In the first round, the Irish beat the Hornets 5-1.

Also, in the first round, Batavia beat Le Roy 5-2.

In the nightcap for the championship, Notre Dame beat the Blue Devils 3-2.

No stats were provided for the games.

Photos by Pete Welker.